Vehicle fire at Natchez bar turns out to be a salvage truck in adjacent lot

NATCHEZ, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish firefighters from the Natchitoches Parish Fire Department No. 5 responded to reports of an early-morning vehicle fire at outside a Natchez bar.

At 1:42 a.m., firefighters were dispatched JJ’s Dancehall Lounge at Louisiana Highway 1 9503 in Natchez. When they arrived, firefighters found a truck engulfed in flames

But, they immediately learned the burning vehicle was not the JJ’s parking lot, but rather was a salvage vehicle on a lot adjacent to the property.