Veterans Parade is coming back for the 6th year

With the state fair arriving soon the Veterans Parade committee has already started there preparations for the parade. This is the sixth annual Veterans Parade, honoring local men and women who have served our country. The one mile parade takes place on the last day of the State Fair of Louisiana… November 12.



This year’s grand marshal will be second bomb wing commander .. Colonel Ty Newman … From Barksdale Airforce Base. More than 100 different groups will participate in the parade. The event connects the community and different generations of military.

Ken Epperson, chairman Veterans Celebration Committee says, “it’s elating I mean sometime you know when you see those groups marching and then you see some of those older veterans that are up there in age and how they are enjoying the crowd recognizing them and waving and having that participation saying hey thank you for what you have done you know it almost brings tears to your heart .. something’s wrong with you if it doesn’t bring some patriotism to you.”



A special program and flag ceremony will follow the parade. The parade is free .. open to the public.

Dan and Jacque Jovic are helping honor our veterans by emceeing the parade.



If you want to be part of the parade contact the Veterans Celebration Committee 318-925-0612 or Chairman Ken Epperson 318-773-2654