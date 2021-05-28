Veterans to be honored at Memorial Day events around the ArkLaTex

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Military heroes will be honored next week during multiple Memorial Day events around the ArkLaTex.

You can pay tribute to our Veterans by attending the following ceremonies:

Hill Crest Memorial Day Observance

Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home and Gandy-Brown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588

8 a.m. Monday, May 31 inside the Sunrise Amphitheater at Hill Crest Memorial Park on U.S. Hwy 80, Haughton

Presentation of colors by the Haughton High Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard

Veterans of Foreign Wars 12th District Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute with a rendering of “Taps” at the conclusion of the service

Disabled Americans Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30

10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Greenwood Cemetery on 130 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport

Memorial Day Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

Theme – Importance of Remembering Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice

11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on 7970 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville

Guest Speaker – Major General Jim Graves – USAF, Retired

Masks will not be required as long as social distancing is maintained

Memorial Day “Two-Bell” Observance

The Fleet Reserve Association Branch 98

2 p.m. Monday, May 31 at the American Legion Post 14, on 5315 Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport

Guest Speaker – Congressman Mike Johnson

Local winners of the FRA Essay Contest, “The Bill of Rights and Me,” will be recognized

A wreath will also be cast on the water in memory of departed shipmates