Veterans to be honored at Memorial Day events around the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Military heroes will be honored next week during multiple Memorial Day events around the ArkLaTex.
You can pay tribute to our Veterans by attending the following ceremonies:
Hill Crest Memorial Day Observance
- Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home and Gandy-Brown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4588
- 8 a.m. Monday, May 31 inside the Sunrise Amphitheater at Hill Crest Memorial Park on U.S. Hwy 80, Haughton
- Presentation of colors by the Haughton High Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard
- Veterans of Foreign Wars 12th District Honor Guard will provide a 21-gun salute with a rendering of “Taps” at the conclusion of the service
Disabled Americans Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 30
- 10 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Greenwood Cemetery on 130 East Stoner Ave., Shreveport
Memorial Day Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
- Theme – Importance of Remembering Those Who Made the Ultimate Sacrifice
- 11 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on 7970 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville
- Guest Speaker – Major General Jim Graves – USAF, Retired
- Masks will not be required as long as social distancing is maintained
Memorial Day “Two-Bell” Observance
- The Fleet Reserve Association Branch 98
- 2 p.m. Monday, May 31 at the American Legion Post 14, on 5315 Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport
- Guest Speaker – Congressman Mike Johnson
- Local winners of the FRA Essay Contest, “The Bill of Rights and Me,” will be recognized
- A wreath will also be cast on the water in memory of departed shipmates
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.