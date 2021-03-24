Vicki’s School of Dance remembers 5-year old Maya Patel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dance instructors at Vicki’s School of Dance reminisce on the last time they saw 5-year old Maya Patel alive before she passed away Tuesday morning.

Patel attended the dance school’s location in Shreveport location but spent some time at the Bossier City location during the winter storm in February.

Sara Fulghum, who is a lead dance instructor and the daughter of the studio owner Vicki Fulghum,, says this has never happened before to their dance family.

“This was honestly the first time, as far as I could remember, the first time we have ever received news of this nature,” said Fulghum.

“I mean we were just heartbroken and really didn’t know what to think, but our first reaction was to let Miss Ashleigh and Miss Jena know.”

School teachers Ashleigh Brun and Jena Johnston are two of Maya’s Patel’s dance teachers and they worked with Patel since she was 3-years-old, and they both say they were at work when they received the news.

“I had to go into my counselor’s office for about an hour and be completely alone and sob,” said Johnston.

“I was more so in shock at first. That’s not something you are used to hearing especially about someone you know or see on a regular basis,” said Brun.

The teachers say she was one of their original group of students who attended the Shreveport studio.

“She was a precious precious little five-year-old girl that we love dearly and enjoyed every week that we got to spend with her,” said Johnston.

“Her being as young as she was one of the hardest things for me,” said Brun.

“Watching her grow I mean we got to spend time with her every week, once a week.”

Patel’s teachers say the dance class was not just about dancing but also getting to know the girls and building relationships.

“We don’t just go, to dance class, it is more like we’d sit and talk to them ‘how is your day, what did you do over spring break?’ you know things like that. She had so many friends in the class and made so many friends. No one was ever a stranger,’ said Brun.

They both reflect on their favorite memories of her.

“Probably at her first recital, Johnston said.

“Watching her try on her outfit for the first time…” said Brun.

Brun and Fulgum say Patel never missed a day of dance class and when she did not attend the week, her closest friend noticed.

“She actually came up to me and was like ‘have you heard?’ and I try to talk to her away from everyone else because I didn’t want to the one to tell the whole class, and I was still in shock too because it had just happened. I did have a conversation with her and yeah,” said Brun.

“She is apart of our family. Her Family will always be apart of our family,” said Fulghum.

Her family has created a GoFundMe account for her funeral arrangements. Click here to donate.