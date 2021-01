SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman killed in a west Shreveport car crash that happened early Sunday morning has been identified.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Amber M. Neal died when she was ejected from her vehicle on I-20 at Greenwood Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

This crash is still under investigation.