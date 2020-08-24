Victim identified in Plain Dealing weekend fatal shooting

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a fatal shooting that happened over the weekend in Plain Dealing.

Roderick Shamichael Dewayne Coleman, 19, of Shreveport was shot early Sunday morning the 400 block of Birch Street before being taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he died.

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office urge anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

