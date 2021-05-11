Victim identified in west Shreveport fatal crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man killed in a west Shreveport crash has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to CPCO, Christopher D. Moore, 30, of Dean Road was killed Monday night after a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Shreve Park Drive.

Moore was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:06 p.m. but was pronounced dead before his arrival.

He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered. The collision remains under investigation.