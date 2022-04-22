SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The condition of one of the two men seriously injured in a pipeline explosion on Barksdale Air Force Base has slightly improved, but more blood donations are still needed.

Both men have been listed in critical condition since they were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after the blast and fire that followed while they were working on a pipeline on the East Reservation of the base.

According to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport, Clay Moock is now listed from critical condition to serious condition. His co-worker, Adam Purland, remains in critical condition.

Both remain in the Burn Center at Oschner LSU Health, and blood will play a crucial role in their recovery.

LifeShare says they have received more than 400 donations in their names in the four days since the accident but more donations will be needed as the men continue their recovery and undergo what will likely be numerous surgeries.

LifeShare has expanded its hours this weekend in order to allow more availability for donations. They will be open on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made at LifeShare.org.

Donations of any blood type help replenish the supply and those made in either of the men’s names will be credited toward their accounts.

In addition to appointments available at LifeShare’s regional blood centers, other blood drive events are in the works specifically for Purland and Mook, including the 20th annual Burn Run hosted by the Brother’s Keeper Motorcycle Club set for this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Bistineau.

The annual event supports camp “I’m Still Me,” the ArkLaTex children’s burn camp dedicated to ensuring that children who have suffered burns can “be a kid again.”