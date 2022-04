CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a wreck on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Colquitt Road just north of Timber Ridge and involved an SUV and sedan. 23-year-old Jatavion Lewis, the driver of the sedan, died at the scene.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the wreck.