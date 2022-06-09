SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who died in a fiery multiple car crash on Highway 80 was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner Thursday.

The coroner says 56-year-old James Ellis Dowden died in the May 27 collision.

The crash involved three vehicles. A pickup truck was heading eastbound on Hwy 80 when it crossed over into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a pickup truck. Then, a third vehicle crashed into the back of the second pickup truck, and both caught fire.

The coroner identified Dowden through dental records.