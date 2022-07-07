CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owner of a Shreveport truck stop casino is asking the Caddo Parish Commission to help level the playing field for businesses like his that will soon have to compete with off-site betting parlors that don’t have to deal with the same restrictions.

“We will be at such a disadvantage that many of the small business operations like mine, which is a one-stop, I would have to close,” Airport Casino owner Nathan Hicks told the commission Thursday.

Under a new law passed earlier this year, Louisiana Downs will be able to operate off-track betting parlors that offer gaming options and amenities Hicks says he’ll never have – all without the location restrictions applied to his truck stop casino on Monkhouse Drive, which operates 37 video poker machines.

“They have none of the restrictions that video poker has. So they can be within one mile of a church, one mile of a school, one mile of a historic building, one mile of a playground, anywhere they want to be, essentially they can be. And what we’re asking the commission to adopt is an ordinance that would at least make the playing field level. We can’t put anything within one mile of any of those types of facilities.”

Commissioner Todd Hopkins has introduced an ordinance setting distance requirements the same across the board for poker truck stops, pari-mutuel facilities, and off-track wagering facilities, but Hicks says that’s not enough.

“Harrah’s, Louisiana Downs, has every amenity that I can offer. They can also offer smoking, they can also offer table games. They can also offer horse racing. I simply can’t compete. And we know that this market has reached maturity and that there’s a reason that DiamondJack’s wanted to leave. There’s a finite amount of money in that economy. And by not being able to compete, not being able to have the amenities, not being able to do sports betting, those folks will, in essence, they’ll eat our lunch. It will be almost impossible to continue to operate in the way that we operate.”

Higgs also noted that none of the tax revenue earned from the off-track betting operations goes into local coffers, and warned existing local tax revenue will be lost when businesses like his are forced out.

“I just need help being able to compete in the industry in which I’ve been in for the past 20 years. I can’t win if the other person gets four strikes and I only get two.”

The commission voted to hold a special meeting to discuss the matter on July 28.