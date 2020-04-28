1  of  2
Video shows hail storm outside of Bossier Parish Courthouse

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The hail storm that pounded parts of Bossier Parish last week was caught on surveillance video.

The hail storm hit around 9:45 p.m. Friday in Benton and surrounding areas.

Surveillance video from the Bossier Parish Courthouse shows the hail falling at the east entrance on Burt Blvd.

There is no sound to the video, however within minutes the ground becomes covered in baseball-sized hail.

