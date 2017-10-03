VIDEO: Suspect on the run after trying to rob local truck stop

Detectives need your help tracking down a suspect who tried to rob a truck stop in north Caddo Parish.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. back on Sept. 17 at the Relay Station Casino in the 9100 block of Hwy. 79 in Bethany.

Surveillance video shows the armed suspect walking into the casino area where he kneeled down behind the bar and attempted to open the cash registers and cash drawer.

After the suspect was unsuccessful he left the casino through the front door and ran to a red vehicle parked on the northeast side of Hwy. 79 and drove away.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Jason Morgan at (318) 681-0700 or 675-2170 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.