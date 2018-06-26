Vigil held for man found dead inside his Shreveport home

Shreveport police are investigating the murder of an elderly man in west Shreveport. Officers went for a welfare check at a home on Waggoner street Sunday.

When they went inside, they found the man dead. Investigators found injuries on the man’s body leading them to believe he was murdered.

Monday night a local community joined together to honor his memory. The vigil was put together to encourage neighbors to work to stop violence and pray for peace for their community.

It was held in the victim’s front yard. Pastor Carey McCall says Kenney Miller is the man who was found dead inside his home. He said he has known the victim for 27 years.

“Well I was very shocked to hear what happened to a man like this. Nobody deserves that kind of treatment. I was very, very, very shocked that this happened to a man like Mr. Miller.”

Police are still searching for leads. If you have any information call Crime Stoppers for a cash reward.