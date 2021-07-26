Vigil in Stonewall to remember teen hit and killed by truck while she was walking home

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The community of Stonewall is coming together to remember a teenager who was killed over the weekend in an accident.

Family and friends gathered on Red Bluff Road in Desoto Parish to remember the life of 17-year-old Jasilyn Grimes.

Officials said she was walking with a friend down Red Bluff Road Saturday night after leaving work from the nearby Sonic when a driver hit her and she later died at the hospital.

Her co-workers and manager attended the vigil and said she was a positive person to know and work alongside. Her best friend said she was a great person who will be missed by many.

“Jasilyn was the best person I have ever met. My biggest blessing was that whatever I needed she was there. She was the most loyal friend I ever had. She was like my sister,” said Skyler Gosie, Jasilyn’s best friend.

Jasilyn’s mom told us services will be on August 7 at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

They have a Go-Fund-Me to help with expenses and help with her two sisters.

