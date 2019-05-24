Vigil set for toddler killed in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a three-year-old girl killed in a crash has set a vigil for this evening. 

According to the Natchitoches Police, 3-year-old Zoey Newton died as a result of her injuries  last Tuesday.  

The vigil for Zoey will be on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at a field on the side of the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue in Natchitoches. 

A fund has been set up at Bank of Montgomery in honor of Zoey Newton.

Natchitoches Police have charged Brandy Wiley with negligent homicide. She is facing several other charges. 

