Vigil set for toddler killed in Natchitoches crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a three-year-old girl killed in a crash has set a vigil for Monday evening.

According to the Natchitoches Police, 3-year-old Zoey Newton died as a result of her injuries Tuesday evening.

The vigil for Zoey will be on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at a field on the side of the Raising Canes restaurant in the 400 block of Keyser Avenue.

Natchitoches Police have charged Brandy Wiley with negligent homicide. She is facing several other charges.

