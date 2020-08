MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The village of South Mansfield has issued a Boil Advisory for all customers until further notice.

The Advisory is due to the power outage in the area and officials say it will stay in place until power is restored and the water can be tested.

