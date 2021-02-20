Village Water System calls situation critical, pleads with customers to stop running faucets

The Village Water System in Bossier Parish is pleading with customers to turn off running faucets now that temperatures have warmed above freezing, calling the situation critical as the system’s 750,000-gallon tank threatens to run dry. (Courtesy: Village Water System)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Village Water System in Bossier Parish is pleading with customers to turn off running faucets now that temperatures have warmed above freezing, calling the situation critical as the system’s 750,000-gallon tank threatens to run dry.

“It’s pretty critical,” said system board manager Mike Thornton. “We’re not sure it’s going to last the rest of the day, the way it’s going.”

Thornton said it’s not clear yet how much of the system’s low water pressure issues is because of people running water or because of leaks, but if everyone stops running the water, it will be easier to tell.

There are no boil advisories currently in effect, but Thornton says that could change.

“Not at the moment, but if this water tank goes out, there will be.”

The Village Water System is the second-largest in Bossier Parish, serving about 12,000 residents from just outside the city limits of Bossier all the way to Webster Parish along Highway 80.