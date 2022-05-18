MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Village Water Systems has issued a boil water advisory affecting some Minden customers.

“Due to an emergency repair leak that feeds water in your area, the water has been shut off. This advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off to fix the leak and is in effect until further notice,” Village Water Systems said in a statement.

The advisory affects the following service areas:

All of Goodwill Rd. from 9185 Hwy 80 East including all of St. James Church Rd., Barbeques Rd., and Freight Entrance Rd.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least one full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.