Viral moment captured in Shreveport protest of SPD officer and protester featured in White House Briefing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The viral video of a Shreveport police officer comforting a protester in Sunday’s demonstration was featured in Monday’s White House briefing amongst other viral clips showing solidarity amongst officers and protesters nationwide.

The video captured via iPhone by NBC 6’s Jade Jackson shows Sgt. Daniel Denby speaking with a young protester. She’s seen crying as he tells her, “I feel your pain. I really do. We’re here with you,” before they embrace for a hug.

#ShreveportProtest Confederate statue supporters were also at the protest.



After speaking with them, this protester & a SHREVEPORT officer had an emotional connection with everything happening in America.



A moment between two strangers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NWUmnaNAUh — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) June 1, 2020 Previous viral video reuploaded

The clip was last to be played alongside a series of other viral videos near the end of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speech.

“Across the country we’ve seen examples of police protecting protestors and protestors embracing police. And it’s been beautiful to watch,” said McEnany.

She opened up the montage of clips discussing current protests and riots across the country with police using brutal force against protesters. McEnany wanted to highlight the good within the chaos.

“The American spirit is defined by love and acceptance and kindness,” said McEnany. “And despite the horrific scenes we’ve seen playing throughout the media, there’s some things we haven’t seen. That’s important for the American people to see.”

The viral clip has been featured on CBS This Morning, The Today Show, E News, CNN and shared throughout the country to other news stations.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.