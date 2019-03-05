Viral video star in liquor theft caper behind bars. Again. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SHREVEPORT, La. - The woman who gained international fame after a liquor store’s surveillance video caught her stuffing bottles of alcohol into her bag, shirt and pants is back behind bars again.

Shreveport police arrested 38-year-old Sekonie Jones at Dillard’s at Mall St. Vincent Saturday evening for theft. Jones did not go peacefully, so, in addition to theft, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a resisting arrest charge.

Jones, who has been a frequent guest of law enforcement agencies since her first arrest less than a month after her 17th birthday, has kept a steady pace over the past two decades.

Though the majority of charges are shoplifting and theft, Jones also has been arrested and convicted of drug charges, as well.

While bonded out of Caddo Correctional Center, but still awaiting trial on charges from the August 2017 Thrifty Liquor caper, Jones was arrested March 2018 in Bossier on charges of theft, resisting an officer and possessing a controlled substance.

Out on bond and awaiting trial on those charges, Jones went back across the river to Shreveport and in June 2018, was arrested and, according to the Bill of Information, was charged with stealing “many packages of meat and liquor” amounting to more than $1,000 from Kroger.

A month later, out on bond from the meat rap, Jones failed to show up in court for her July 9, 2018, trial date on the Thrifty Liquor escapade.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, and on July 16, 2018, she showed up in court and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to six months in jail.

A month later, Jones pleaded guilty to the June Kroger meat and liquor charge and a Caddo Parish judge sentenced to two years at hard labor.

The date was August 15, 2018, just three days after the anniversary of the Thrifty Liquor theft and the video that made her famous.

Six days later, still incarcerated in Caddo, Jones was transported to Benton where she pleaded guilty to the Bossier theft and drug charges. (The resisting an officer charge was not prosecuted).

A Bossier judge sentenced her to six months for the theft charge, and two years at hard labor for the drug charge.

Both Caddo and Bossier judges allowed Jones to serve her sentences “concurrently,” meaning at the same time, a little more than six months later she was out of jail, and picking up a few things at Dillard’s.

