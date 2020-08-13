Virtual 2020 “Best In Sheaux” dog competition to air on Aug. 15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Robinson’s Rescue will be hosting a virtual 2020 Best In Sheaux Gala Fundraiser and Runway Dog competition will be held on Saturday, August 15.

The competition will be airing on KTAL NBC 6 at 8:30 a.m. and KSHV 45 at 10:30 a.m. Following the competition will be a live award ceremony on Robinson’s Rescue’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m.

“The Covid-19 crisis has put a cramp in everyones plans, but don’t worry THE SHEAUX must go on,” the low-cost spay/neuter program said Thursday.

“We invite you and your families to grab breakfast, a T.V. tray and tune in to watch our amazing competitors compete for the title of Best in Sheaux. You can cast your vote for your favorite pup to win. Bid on fabulous art, a Lee Michaels $500 gift card, sculptures by David Pou, wheelbarrows of wine, and much more in our amazing silent auction all from the comfort of your own home.” “We will be Live on our Facebook page that evening to announce the winners in our virtual awards ceremony. Help us toast all of the amazing competitors and further our mission by joining us for an unforgettable day of fundraising.” “Follow our event page on Facebook for more information and be the first to know when the silent auction and voting are live!” TEXT BIS to 76278 to register

