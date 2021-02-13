Virtual-only instruction ending for students with failing grades in De Soto schools

Virtual students in De Soto Parish schools who have failing grades or excessive absences will be required to return to in-school instruction later this month.

According to the school district, 16% of the student population is virtual-only. Of those students, over half have at least one failing grade (Grades 4-12) or are failing to make adequate progress with mastery of the standards (Grades K-3).

Superintendent Clay Corley announced on Thursday that the school system has decided to end virtual-only instruction for students with multiple course failures and/or excessive absences.

“While this mode of instruction is working for some, many are struggling to make adequate progress,” Corley said.

“The change was made by the Superintendent and District Leaders after schools have made many attempts to encourage struggling virtual students to return,” according to a statement from the superintendent’s office when asked for further comment. “The matter of struggling learners was addressed at a recent School Board meeting and the Board was in full support of the district taking this action as a critical next step in addressing the numbers of students who will either be required to attend Summer School or be retained.”

The change will officially take effect on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Parents of students impacted by the change will be receiving a letter from their children’s school explaining the decision in greater detail.

All DeSoto Parish Schools will be closed next week for Winter Break.