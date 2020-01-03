Visitation underway for ETX deputy killed in line of duty

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A public visitation is underway in Carthage, Texas for the Panola County deputy killed in the line of duty early on New Year’s Eve.

Panola County Sheriffs Deputy Christopher Dickerson, 28, was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, December 31, 2019. (Source: Panola County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Christopher Dickerson, 28, was shot during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning on a rural road near Carthage. The suspect in his shooting was captured about an hour later in Shreveport and is awaiting extradition to Panola County.

The public visitation for the fallen deputy began at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center. Among those in attendance are friends and neighbors of Deputy Dickerson, as well as representatives from law enforcement from around the region.

“Law enforcement’s like a family and any time of year it’s really bad and certainly here at the holidays,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington, “It’s just sad that a career criminal basically gunned down a young man and just really, makes no sense. Can’t explain it. We just wanted to come over and extend our condolences to his family and the sheriff.”

RELATED: U.S. Honor Flag traveling to ETX for funeral of deputy killed in line of duty

Visitation will continue until 8 p.m. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center. Burial will follow in the Restland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.