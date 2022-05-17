VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A water main break on the west side of Vivian has made it necessary for the Town of Vivian Water System to issue a Boil Advisory for certain parts of the area.

Because of the break, the water system says the water produced by the town’s water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the Boil Advisory is effective immediately.

The advisory is for all water customers in the 100, 200, & 300 blocks of West Louisiana Avenue and the 100, 200 & 300 blocks of West Alabama Avenue.

“It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.”

The Boil Advisory will be rescinded as soon as the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health analyzes samples collected from the water supply system and show the water to be safe.