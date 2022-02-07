WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vivian man arrested for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol appeared virtually for a status hearing in federal court in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Cody Connell, 27, was taken into federal custody on January 16, 2021, after an anonymous tip led the FBI to investigate his involvement in the attempted insurrection, along with his 44-year-old cousin from East Texas, Daniel Page Adams.

Connell posted videos and photos from the riot on social media.

Included in the tip provided to law enforcement was a screenshot of a Facebook exchange between Connell and another individual, in which Connell said he had more videos “of us breaching the Capitol but not gonna post them. We will be back and it will be a lot worse than yesterday!”

In their filings, federal investigators also described a video that appeared to be taken by either Connell or Adams as Adams pushed toward a line of Capitol Police officers standing guard with protective shields. In the video, Adams repeatedly says, “Let’s go. Are you ready to push?”

Connell is accused of talking about purchasing long-rifle firearms, ammunition, and body armor to go back to Washington later. He also allegedly “bragged that the only way he would return to Louisiana was in a body bag,” according to multiple federal court documents.

Both Connell and his cousin Adams are charged with assaulting a federal officer; obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Both Connell and Adams have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During his hearing Monday, Connell’s case is continued for 90 days, with him due back in court on May 10.

More than 725 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6 attack in the year since it happened, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Around 70 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6, but less than half have been ordered to serve jail time. The rest have either been sentenced to home detention or probation.