Vivian mother receives generous donations from her community after losing her home, car to fire

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mother in Vivian is receiving enormous support from her community after a fire destroyed her home and car Friday night.

Eunice Simpson says she had left her home to visit her daughter to celebrate Mother’s day when she received a phone call that changed her life.

“It’s a sad feeling and it is a sick feeling, but I just say god got something better for me,” Simpson said.

Simpson said that she had just moved into the home a few months prior. She said she initially thought the phone call was a prank.

“They’d called me about 11’o clock late that night to tell me that my house was on fire. I was like what!? I thought they were playing at first but they were like no ma’am your house is on fire. It’s burning down.”

She didn’t see the home until the next day but it was a site she thought she would never see.

“When I got there I was like I couldn’t believe it because it was nothing but ashes. I was just saying everything is gone, everything.”

According to Simpson, the cause of the fire was a problem with electrical wiring. The flames did not only take her home away from her but also a few memories she held left of her family.

“I had a lot of photographs of my children and my son that is deceased. I had a lot of momentum from him.”

She has since been staying with her daughter in Vivian and has been receiving tremendous support from the community.

“So many people have reached out. So many people, I don’t know, have given me donations and reached out to ask me what size clothes I wear. I just can’t believe the love they’re showing.”

Simpson is the mother of five children, two which live in Louisiana and the other three live in Killen, Texas. Her eldest children Gerald and Vannessa were worried about their mother but glad to see the support from the community.



“It feels great it makes us feel at ease. It’s amazing it just goes to show that God is still alive, people still have a good heart and sometimes the community will take care of you when they know what’s going on,” Simpsons eldest daughter Vanessa Simpson said.

Eunice said she cautions all renters to invest in rental insurance on the property, which the home did have.

“I’m just happy to be living so that i can start over. I’m just looking at it like a new start.”

She has since been in contact with The American Red Cross.

If you would like to help out by sending any type of donations or funds you can reach out to her son, Gerald Simpson, for assistance or send money to her cash app $EuniceBuffin318.