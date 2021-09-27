Vivian police officer on administrative leave, accused of punching suspect

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Vivian police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly punching a man wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault during a traffic stop.

Jamtavious Fritzachery Thomas, 29, was wanted on a warrant for aggravated assault when he was pulled over in Vivian on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to Chief Ryan Nelson, it happened on Sunday when an officer spotted 29-year-old Jamtavious Fritzachery Thomas and pulled him over. Officers were told to look out for Thomas as he was believed to be coming to the area.

Chief Nelson says he has concerns after a video showing the incident surfaced on social media. He has requested that the Louisiana State Police conduct the investigation looking into the use of force was necessary.

Nelson says the officer, who has not been named, started with VPD in June of 2021.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on aggravated second degree battery and resisting officer by force. Bond has not been set.