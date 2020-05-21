Vivian restaurant holds grand opening during pandemic

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a trying time for many local businesses, as the Louisiana economy is just starting to re-open with phase one.

But, for one Vivian restaurant owner, the timing is just right.

“We opened five days ago,” said Becky Arnold.

The grand opening of Arnold’s restaurant, Becky’s Place, during the pandemic was a surprise to city leaders.

“The first thing I thought of was she’s gonna run from here and we’re never gonna see her again,” said Mayor Ronnie Festavan.

But, customers are keeping the kitchen busy.

“It feels awesome that I don’t have to cook,” said Serita Terry.

“It’s been great, people are loving it here,” said Arnold. “I almost quit Saturday, it was so overwhelming. But, I thought about it and nope. I’m here for a reason.”

At this time, occupancy is limited in the dining room and extra sanitizing measures are being used per government mandates.

“We’re at a safe distance and our waitress has on a mask,” said Terry. “We brought our hand sanitizer.”

And, while it’s not the ideal time to start serving, the business is helping feed a need in the community.

“The small town needs more businesses before they just shut down,” said Arnold.

“Small business is the heartbeat of a small community,” said Festavan. “It really is.”

The home-style food is providing a comfort to folks during these difficult times.

“It’s just heartwarming to feed people good food,” said Arnold. “I made a good decision. I did. If I go broke, oh, well. I tried it. I gave it a shot.”