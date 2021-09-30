Vivian teen found dead on railroad tracks identified

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the Vivian teenager found dead on the railroad tracks in the north Caddo Parish town Wednesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, 15-year-old Sean Schoen was found by a family member around 9 p.m. Wednesday on the tracks in the 600 block of North East Front Street.

The teen’s death has stunned the community.

“It’s real tragic and real sad, and I would love to give my sympathy to the family,” Jackie Jackson said.

Jackson moved to the area only six months ago from Oil City and said he sees teens riding bikes and walking the area all the time.

“I saw him a couple of times, but I didn’t know exactly who he was,” said resident William Gay. “It’s a lost situation right now. It’s just a lot of why’s? and sadness.”

Jackson said although he didn’t know the teen, he could only imagine what the family is going through.

“My heart really goes out to this family. because right now, they don’t want anybody really to say a lot to them because their heart is broken so bad. We got too many stray kids just walking lose all time of night, and the parents don’t know where they at. We don’t need that. We need to come together.”

An autopsy has been ordered. The incident remains under investigation by the Vivian Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office.