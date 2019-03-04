Vivian teen sentenced to juvenile life for shooting that wounded two

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL) - A Vivian teenager convicted of a drive-by shooting at a party there that wounded two people was sentenced to juvenile life Monday in Caddo Juvenile Court.

According to a release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, Brandon Tyler was sentenced to incarceration until age 21 by Juvenile Court Judge Paul Young, "who took exception to a recommendation from the Office of Juvenile Justice for unsecured group home placement for Tyler. Judge Young rejected that recommendation and said if Brandon was not placed in secure care he would subpoena the Secretary of OJJ for an explanation."

"I support Judge Young’s strong stance in this case recognizing both public safety and the extensive effort and time it will take to hopefully rehabilitate this young man," Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said in the prepared statement.

"The Office of Juvenile Justice's recommendation of non-secure care for this young man with an egregious criminal history who shot two citizens in a drive-by shooting deserves scrutiny, rebuke, and investigation."

The two victims, a couple, were shot from a vehicle in Vivian on December 23, 2018, by Tyler, who is 16. Tyler, who was charged with two counts of aggravated battery in connection with the shootings, was found guilty in a February bench trial by Judge Young.

Tyler has a prior conviction for burglary of a home in 2016, and another conviction for burglary of an inhabited dwelling in 2018, for which he was placed on probation until March 7, 2022 with the Office of Juvenile Justice.

The DA's office notes that Louisiana Children’s Code article 879 provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving a crime of violence shall be open to the public.