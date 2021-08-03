Volunteers helping Shreveport’s youth through the Boys and Girls Club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army’s Boy and Girls Club in Shreveport provides a place for children to learn, play, and stay safe off the streets.

Allen Webb was once in the Boys club when he was a kid.

“It impacted my life in a big way. I started going to the boys and girls club at 8 until I was about 13,” Webb said.

He started at the club as a student-worker and loved the organization so much he stuck around as a volunteer.

“I like mentoring the kids, talking with them. They call me Mr. Webb here, and they’re attached to me so my heart is with them,” Webb said.

Madeline Holder started volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club through the Women’s Auxiliary. She’s using her passion for books to help the kids with their homework and summer reading.

“These kids truly are our future and if they can’t read and they’re having trouble, if they can’t do math and they get frustrated, and it’s just something where they need the extra help. They may bounce and carry on but when it’s that 30 minutes of reading, they are quiet, quiet, quiet. They love to be read to,” Holder said.

Webb said they try to serve as role models.

“I believe it impacts them in a big way because I’m teaching them structure. Teaching them discipline, and when some of the kids are naughty I explain to them what they did wrong and why they did that wrong,” Webb said.

They encourage others to get involved.

“I’m glad I’m here to do that because a lot kids may not get that in their own communities so we try and help out as much as we can,” Webb said.

“This is an amazing place for kids to come but it takes volunteers,” Holder said.

Contact the Salvation Army in Shreveport at (318) 424-3200 if you would like to volunteer.