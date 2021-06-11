Volunteers needed to support Red Cross disaster relief in the ArkLaTex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help in the community if a natural disaster hits the ArkLaTex.

Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season this summer and the American Red Cross Northeast Texas needs volunteers to assist local in-person and virtual operations.

While north Texas will likely not be directly impacted, it serves as an evacuation point for those seeking refuge from the storms. Local volunteers can help hurricane evacuees or support local emergencies like home fires or other disasters.

Additional opportunities exist for those interested in deploying to the areas affected.

American Red Cross Northeast Texas Executive Director Christal Prince said, “Last year we had to adapt to working during a pandemic, which helped us to explore more virtual opportunities. Now, as things begin opening back up, we are able to offer both virtual and in-person opportunities, with flexible hours, enabling volunteers to support where they feel most comfortable. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community by training now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answering the call to help when our community needs you most.”

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to fill the following positions:

Health Services and Mental Health Services Support – If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, or PA with an active, current, and unencumbered license.

– If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, or PA with an active, current, and unencumbered license. Casework and Recovery Team Members – Caseworkers serve people who have either been affected by a recent disaster, including home fires, or who are members of our armed forces.

Caseworkers serve people who have either been affected by a recent disaster, including home fires, or who are members of our armed forces. Disaster Response Team Members – Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly house fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing.

For more information on how to register to volunteer visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or e-mail volunteerNTX@redcross.org.