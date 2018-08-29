Voters meet Shreveport's Mayoral Candidates

SHREVEPORT, LA - Tuesday voters get the chance to meet Shreveport's mayoral candidates.

Instead of a traditional forum, candidates were able to answer questions, face to face, with potential voters.

Six of the eight candidates were present at Tuesday's meet and greet. Anna Marie Arpino, Tremecius Dixon, Steven Jackson, Lee Savage, Jim Taliaferro and the incumbent Ollie Tyler.

It was hosted by the Shreveport Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce and the Sigma Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Dr. Markey Pierre says, "It's extremely important that we engage in activities, such as this, so we are able to educate ourselves and that we are savvy voters when we go to the polls."

All candidates had the opportunity to give their vision for the City of Shreveport and explain the impact they'll have on African American businesses and the community.

Remember Election Day is November 6th.