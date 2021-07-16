W. Monroe woman says video shows escapee with Shreveport ties stealing her truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are still searching for a Shreveport man who was one of three inmates who escaped the Swanson Correctional Center in Ouachita Parish Tuesday night.

The U.S. Marshals have taken over the search for Tre’veon Jackson, who remains on the run after police say he and two other inmates made a break from the youth correctional facility late on the night of July 13, possibly by scaling a fence at the facility.

On the left, Swanson Correctional Center escapee Tre’Veon Jackson. On the right, surveillance video of the man that stole a truck from a home on Parkwood Drive in W. Monroe early Wednesday morning, hours after the escape.

Curtis Tassin and Brandt Bennett were taken into custody on Wednesday in Lafourche Parish.

Police said on Wednesday that Jackson was no longer believed to be in the Monroe area and a West Monroe woman believes he stole her truck to get out of town.

Adriana Mezhua’s stolen Chevy Silverado has distinctive black and chrome rims.

Adriana Mezhua says her Chevy Silverado was stolen early Wednesday morning by a man who pulled up to her neighbor’s house on Parkwood Drive on a stolen bike and took work clothes, leaving behind an inmate jumpsuit before heading over to her driveway.

Home security video shows the man rifling through Adriana Mezhua’s other truck before getting into her Silverado and rummaging around in there, taking a gulp out of a bottle that had been left in the console before realizing the keys were inside.

Moments later, the man is seen backing the truck out of the driveway and taking off.

Mezhua says when they called police to report the truck had been stolen, they learned officers were already in the neighborhood investigating other break-ins that morning.

See the raw surveillance video below.

Knowing that Jackson has ties to Shreveport, Mezhua is pleading for people in the Shreveport area to be on the lookout for her truck. It is a white 2015 Chevy Silverado with black and chrome rims.

Mezhua has since learned that the theft of her trucks is not covered by her insurance and is offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

Shreveport police confirm they have received an advisory to be on the lookout for Jackson, but have not yet confirmed they are looking for the stolen truck.