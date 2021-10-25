W. Shreveport home heavily damaged after car catches fire in driveway

Fire heavily damaged a home near Southwood High School Monday afternoon after a car caught fire in the driveway. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire heavily damaged a home near Southwood High School Monday afternoon after a car caught fire in the driveway.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Rosewood Lane. According to a woman who lives in the home, she noticed the car smoking under the hood when she pulled up to the house but did not think anything of it right away.

And then, she says, it exploded.

According to firefighters on the scene, the flames spread quickly to the garage and into the attic.

Fortunately, the woman was able to get out of the home safely after neighbors banged on her door and no one was injured.