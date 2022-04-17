SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire that damaged a West Shreveport oil change business Sunday afternoon is under investigation.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Valvoline Instant Oil Change in the 6800 Blk. of Pines Road at 5:10 p.m. after workers at a business across the street noticed dark black smoke coming from the roof of the business and called 911.

SFD says firefighters from Fire Station 13 arrived on the scene at 5:13 p.m and reported a working fire within the building.

Fire crews were able to get inside the business, which was closed at the time, and found the fire in an office area.

Crews contained the fire to the office and the situation was placed under control at 5:35 p.m.

There were 11 fire units dispatched to the fire. There were no firefighter injuries reported.