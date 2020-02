SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man found shot and killed in west Shreveport on Feb. 25 has been identified through fingerprints.

Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the body as 18-year-old, JaDerris Montrell Taylor, of Buncombe Road in Shreveport.

Taylor was found around 7:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Shreve Park Drive. He had been shot several times.

An autopsy has been ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.