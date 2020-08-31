Waitr offers free delivery in Shreveport in wake of Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Waitr is stepping up to help residents in Shreveport and surrounding areas as they recover from Hurricane Laura.

The company announced Monday that it is offering free delivery to help those who can’t get to local restaurants or don’t want to go out.

Anyone using the Waitr app through Sept. 12 can get their food delivered free by using the code “STANDTOGETHER” at checkout.

Waitr is currently offering a no-contact delivery option for its restaurant deliveries allowing for distancing between customers and delivery drivers. They are also providing masks, gloves, and sanitizing spray to all its drivers.

For more information visit www.waitrapp.com.

