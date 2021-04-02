Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations provided to Veterans in Shreveport, Longview

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will offer two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend in Shreveport and Longview.
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will provide walk-in vaccinations on Saturday, April 3 at the following locations:
- OBVAMC main facility – From 8 a.m. until noon at the Education Center on the second floor – 510 East Stoner Ave.
- Longview Veterans Clinic – From 8 a.m. until noon at the Community Based Outpatient Clinic – 1005 N. Eastman Rd.
No appointment is needed. All enrolled ArkLaTex veterans, spouses and caregivers are eligible for the vaccine.
Veterans can get the latest information by calling (318) 990-5820 or they can sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
