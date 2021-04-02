Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations provided to Veterans in Shreveport, Longview

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will offer two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend in Shreveport and Longview.

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will provide walk-in vaccinations on Saturday, April 3 at the following locations:

OBVAMC main facility – From 8 a.m. until noon at the Education Center on the second floor – 510 East Stoner Ave.

Longview Veterans Clinic – From 8 a.m. until noon at the Community Based Outpatient Clinic – 1005 N. Eastman Rd.

No appointment is needed. All enrolled ArkLaTex veterans, spouses and caregivers are eligible for the vaccine.

Veterans can get the latest information by calling (318) 990-5820 or they can sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.