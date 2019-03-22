Walk MS 2019 set to take over the Louisiana Boardwalk

Millions world wide are affected by Multiple Sclerosis, an unpredictable and often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.

On the second weekend in April you can do something to help find a cure.

Teresa Willis, the local Walk MS organizer & coordinator, stopped by NBC 6 News to talk about this year’s Walk MS and why your support is so important.

The walk takes place Saturday, April 13th at 8:00 a.m. at the Louisiana Boardwalk (540 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City, LA, 71111).

You participation in Walk MS 2019 helps fuel groundbreaking MS research and provide life changing services to those affected by MS.

It’s all done through a supportive community of friends, families and loved ones who fundraise and connect.

To register for the walk just click here.

Here is more information on Walk MS, provided by the National MS Society.

– More than two to three times as many women as men develop MS and this gender difference has been increasing over the past 50 years.

– Walk MS routes are fully accessible and feature one- and three-mile options.

– While there is no registration fee for Walk MS, the Society encourages participants to make a fundraising commitment.

– Money raised at Walk MS helps fund groundbreaking research and supports programs and services for those impacted by MS.

– Walk MS is the place to connect with others affected by MS and to learn more about the services and support offered by the National MS Society.

