Walk-Ons walking away as title sponsor of Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will be the third and final game with Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar as the title sponsor.

“As we kick-off our third and final year as the title sponsor for the Independence Bowl, we want to thank the Independence Bowl Foundation team for making this partnership such a great experience,” Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar Founder and CEO Brandon Landry said in a statement released Friday morning. “As a Louisiana-founded brand, we have enjoyed supporting not only the local community, but the state as a whole, and we’re looking forward to seeing the continued success of bowl week and the long-standing tradition of post-season football in Northwest Louisiana.

“We have multiple restaurants in the surrounding area, which are looking forward to working with the Independence Bowl Foundation for ongoing sponsorship opportunities, as well as support from our customers all across the country who, thanks to the support of the involved teams, are now fans of not only the Independence Bowl, but the Walk-On’s brand as well. While we are excited to help welcome and support a new title sponsor for the 2020 season, our focus for 2019 is to ensure a successful year for the 44th-Annual Independence Bowl, not only December 26th for the game, but for all of the surrounding events,” Landry added.

2019 is the final year of the original three-year partnership between the Independence Bowl and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.

“Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has been a great partner as title sponsor of the Independence Bowl the past two years. Their involvement and hard work has helped the growth of our game and bowl week events,” Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV said in the released statement. “We look forward to working with Walk-On’s this year to create a great atmosphere surrounding the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl. Our leadership is taking a very proactive approach in our search for a new title sponsor to ensure the continued success of the Independence Bowl for the foreseeable future.”

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl, the 11th-oldest bowl game, will play its 44th-edition on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. CT at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Duke Blue Devils won their first Independence Bowl in 2018, defeating the Temple Owls 56-27.

The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl enjoys primary conference agreements with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC), as well as backup agreements with the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and Conference USA (C-USA).

