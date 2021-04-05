Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic being offered to East Texas residents

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being offered this week to residents in East Texas.

The Bowie County Office of Emergency Management along with the statewide Department of Emergency Management will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the New Boston Community Center on 301 N.E. Front St.

The clinic will open daily at 9 a.m. and operate until all vaccines are given.

In Texas, anyone over the age of 18 is now eligible to receive the vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

Locally, Texas DSHS reports a total of 4,682 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and 2,104 probable cases with 207 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 404 active cases currently in Bowie County.