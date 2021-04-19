Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site closes in Marion County

A worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday, March 29, 2021, at “Vaccine Fest,” a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. Every adult in Louisiana over the age of 16 is now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as the state’s expanded eligibility went into effect Monday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site that opened last week in Marion County is no longer available to residents.

According to Marion County Judge Leward J. Lafleur, the vaccination clinic that was being offered at Heritage Baptist Church has been closed because it saw very few people.

Judge Lafleur said he hopes it’s because most people who wanted a vaccine have already received one.

For more local vaccine information please visit the Texas Department of Health Services at https:lldshs.texas.gov/.