Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site closes in Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site that opened last week in Marion County is no longer available to residents.
According to Marion County Judge Leward J. Lafleur, the vaccination clinic that was being offered at Heritage Baptist Church has been closed because it saw very few people.
Judge Lafleur said he hopes it’s because most people who wanted a vaccine have already received one.
For more local vaccine information please visit the Texas Department of Health Services at https:lldshs.texas.gov/.
