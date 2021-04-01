Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site to be offered in Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site will soon be available to residents in Marion County.
According to Marion County Judge Leward J. Lafleur, Marion County has teamed up with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to offer a walk-up vaccine site starting Monday, April 12.
The vaccine will be offered Monday through Friday at Heritage Baptist Church on 1608 Hwy 59 South in Jefferson. 100 vaccines a day will be given for up to 3 weeks.
No pre-registration is required and the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to anyone who is eligible to receive it. The vaccines will be first come first serve.
