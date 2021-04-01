Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site to be offered in Marion County

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Mary Williams, right, receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the mass vaccination centre in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. British scientists are starting a study Thursday, Feb. 4 to test whether shots of different coronavirus vaccines can be used safely, in the world’s first experiment to see if vaccines made by different companies can be used together. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site will soon be available to residents in Marion County.

According to Marion County Judge Leward J. Lafleur, Marion County has teamed up with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to offer a walk-up vaccine site starting Monday, April 12.

The vaccine will be offered Monday through Friday at Heritage Baptist Church on 1608 Hwy 59 South in Jefferson. 100 vaccines a day will be given for up to 3 weeks.

No pre-registration is required and the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to anyone who is eligible to receive it. The vaccines will be first come first serve.