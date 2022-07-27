SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Association is honoring the late Shreveport Councilman James Flurry with a sign to mark the Southern Hills Community Park walking trail that will carry his name.

The Shreveport City Council voted to name the walking trail after Flurry one week after heh died on March 3. The park is being renovated with updates to the walking trail and a dog park.

The Southern Association used its annual ice cream social to present the marker to Flurry’s family and the public.

“It means a lot to us, and our family and dad really loved this city, he loved this district, and its great to see him recognized and that kind of be shown today,” James Flurry, Jr. said.

Flurry spent seven years on the Shreveport City Council. He is remembered fondly by current and former members of the council.

The sign will be placed near the trail once additions to the new dog park are complete.