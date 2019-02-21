Walmart hosts ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

From car seats to sippy cups, to diaper bags and pacifiers, there’s a lot that goes into a new baby, and now Walmart is having a day to help new parents out.
Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.
Participating stores in the area include:
- LA Shreveport 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- LA Shreveport 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- LA Shreveport 6235 Westport Ave
- LA Shreveport 9550 Mansfield Rd
- LA Shreveport 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy
- LA Shreveport 4701 Northport Blvd
- LA Bossier City 4000 Barksdale Blvd
- LA Bossier City 2536 Airline Dr
- LA Minden 1379 Homer Rd
- LA Natchitoches 925 Keyser Ave
- LA Ruston 321 W California Ave
- LA Ruston 1201 N Service Rd E
- TX Marshall 1701 E End Blvd N
- TX Mount Pleasant 2311 S Jefferson Ave **
- TX Texarkana 3520 Richmond Rd
- TX Texarkana 200 Wake Village Rd
- TX Texarkana 4000 New Boston Rd
- AR El Dorado 2730 N West Ave
- AR Pine Bluff 5501 S Olive St
See the full list of participating stores here.