Walmart hosts ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

Walmart

From car seats to sippy cups, to diaper bags and pacifiers, there’s a lot that goes into a new baby, and now Walmart is having a day to help new parents out.

Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.

Participating stores in the area include: 

  • ​​​LA Shreveport 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • LA Shreveport 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • LA Shreveport 6235 Westport Ave
  • LA Shreveport 9550 Mansfield Rd
  • LA Shreveport 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy
  • LA Shreveport 4701 Northport Blvd
  • LA Bossier City 4000 Barksdale Blvd
  • LA Bossier City 2536 Airline Dr
  • LA Minden 1379 Homer Rd
  • LA Natchitoches 925 Keyser Ave
  • LA Ruston 321 W California Ave
  • LA Ruston 1201 N Service Rd E
  • TX Marshall 1701 E End Blvd N
  • TX Mount Pleasant 2311 S Jefferson Ave **
  • TX Texarkana 3520 Richmond Rd
  • TX Texarkana 200 Wake Village Rd
  • TX Texarkana 4000 New Boston Rd
  • AR El Dorado 2730 N West Ave
  • AR Pine Bluff 5501 S Olive St

See the full list of participating stores here.

