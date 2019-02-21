Walmart hosts ‘Baby Savings Day’ this weekend

From car seats to sippy cups, to diaper bags and pacifiers, there’s a lot that goes into a new baby, and now Walmart is having a day to help new parents out.

Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Walmart stores from across the country will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both online and in store.

Participating stores in the area include:

​​​ LA Shreveport 412 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

LA Shreveport 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

LA Shreveport 6235 Westport Ave

LA Shreveport 9550 Mansfield Rd

LA Shreveport 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy

LA Shreveport 4701 Northport Blvd

LA Bossier City 4000 Barksdale Blvd

LA Bossier City 2536 Airline Dr

LA Minden 1379 Homer Rd

LA Natchitoches 925 Keyser Ave

LA Ruston 321 W California Ave

LA Ruston 1201 N Service Rd E

TX Marshall 1701 E End Blvd N

TX Mount Pleasant 2311 S Jefferson Ave **

TX Texarkana 3520 Richmond Rd

TX Texarkana 200 Wake Village Rd

TX Texarkana 4000 New Boston Rd

AR El Dorado 2730 N West Ave

AR Pine Bluff 5501 S Olive St

See the full list of participating stores here.