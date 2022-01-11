Suspect identified in downtown Shreveport knife attack that left man critically injured

Zachary Baird, 36, is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in an attack early Tuesday morning in downtown Shreveport that left a man critically injured. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified a suspect in the violent attack in downtown Shreveport early this morning that left a man critically injured and led police to discover a fire at a nearby tattoo shop.

Police say 36-year-old Zachary Baird is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in the attack after officers responding to a welfare concern around 7:14 a.m. near Marshall and Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and arrived to find the victim suffering from several cuts to the head.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit say they were able to find evidence supporting probable cause for Baird’s arrest.

Police say Baird may be armed with a knife and is known to stay at the Salvation Army on 200 E. Stoner and frequents the downtown area.

While investigating the assault, officers noticed smoke coming from behind the World’s Only Tattoo School and called the Shreveport Fire Department, which was able to get the fire under control by 8 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and police have not said whether they have been able to confirm whether there is any connection between the assault and the fire.