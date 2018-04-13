Warning: Don’t get caught in this bank card scam

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is warning residents about a bank card scam involving the theft of

personal information and money.

In recent days, CPSO has received reports from citizens who have received text messages

allegedly from their banks stating their bank card has been locked.

The message directs them to call a phone number that is provided. Upon doing so they are

asked for the card information, including the pin number, to reactivate the card.

Once the information is provided, the suspect makes fraudulent withdrawals, generally from

ATMs located inside retail stores.

These cases are currently under investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task

Force.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator reminds citizens to never provide personal information to someone

who contacts you first.

Prator said, “Crooks are good at making it sound legitimate, but a bank won’t ask for your pin

number. If you get a message from a bank, do your own research. Look up the phone number

yourself. Contact their Customer Service Department to make sure you aren’t being scammed.”